7 held in Gujarat for lynching ragpicker on suspicion of being thief

PTI

Surat, September 27

Seven residents of a housing society in this city have been arrested for allegedly lynching a ragpicker on suspicion of being a thief, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Amroli locality here on the night of September 25 and an FIR was lodged at the Amroli police station on Monday evening, inspector PP Brahmbhatt said.

The seven people were arrested on Monday night.

The body of the victim, who is yet to be identified, was found lying outside a shop near Ashirwad Heights Society on Sunday with injury marks. The shop owner informed the police, the police inspector said.

"The post-mortem revealed that the man was thrashed by a mob," he said.

The man was assaulted by some residents of the housing society with sticks and plastic pipes after he was caught by a security guard while trying to enter the society, Brahmbhatt said.

Prima facie, a group of residents thrashed him on suspicion of him being a thief who was trying to enter the society building, the police officer said.

"A case was registered under Sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 147 (Punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code, and seven accused have been arrested. Further probe was under way," he added.

#Gujarat