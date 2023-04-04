7 IITs, 22 NITs without board chairpersons

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, April 3

The post of chairperson is lying vacant in seven IITs and 22 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Faculty posts vacant in top institutes 4,425 posts of teaching staff vacant in IITs 2,000 teaching posts unfilled in NITs

He explained the post was an honorary position and the chairpersons presided over the Board of Governors (BoGs) of their respective institutes. There are 23 IITs and 31 NITs in the country.

“The charge of the position of chairperson, BoG, in seven IITs is assigned to the chairperson of other IITs with due approval of the Visitor of the institute. Similarly, in 22 NITs where the position of chairperson, BoG, is vacant, the director presides over the respective boards till the new nomination is made,” the minister told the Lok Sabha.

As far as vacancies in other BoG posts are concerned, 11 IITs have vacancies of members from various fields. Though these institutes have vacancies of council nominees, there exist provisions under Section 12 (5) of the IT Act, 1961, which allow the outgoing members to continue until another person is nominated. “The vacant positions are to be filled by the respective authorities. It is a continuous process,” Pradhan said.

