7 IITs, 22 NITs without board chairpersons

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, April 3
The post of chairperson is lying vacant in seven IITs and 22 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Faculty posts vacant in top institutes
4,425 posts of teaching staff vacant in IITs
2,000 teaching posts unfilled in NITs
He explained the post was an honorary position and the chairpersons presided over the Board of Governors (BoGs) of their respective institutes. There are 23 IITs and 31 NITs in the country.
“The charge of the position of chairperson, BoG, in seven IITs is assigned to the chairperson of other IITs with due approval of the Visitor of the institute. Similarly, in 22 NITs where the position of chairperson, BoG, is vacant, the director presides over the respective boards till the new nomination is made,” the minister told the Lok Sabha.
As far as vacancies in other BoG posts are concerned, 11 IITs have vacancies of members from various fields. Though these institutes have vacancies of council nominees, there exist provisions under Section 12 (5) of the IT Act, 1961, which allow the outgoing members to continue until another person is nominated. “The vacant positions are to be filled by the respective authorities. It is a continuous process,” Pradhan said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled