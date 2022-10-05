7 injured in attack at Garba event in Gujarat

PTI

Kheda, October 4

Seven persons, including a policeman, were injured in an attack on a Garba event by a mob consisting of members from the Muslim community who objected to holding of the programme near a mosque in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Tuesday.

The police baton-charged the suspected attackers arrested in the case by holding them against an electric pole in the village square in full public view. Video clips purportedly showed three persons arrested for allegedly pelting stones on participants at the event at Undhela village being brought out of a police van near the event's venue.

The police have arrested 13 persons so far after an FIR was registered at the Matar police station, said Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Bajpai. The police were deployed in large number at the village.

