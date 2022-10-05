7 injured in attack at Garba event in Gujarat

Kheda, October 4
Seven persons, including a policeman, were injured in an attack on a Garba event by a mob consisting of members from the Muslim community who objected to holding of the programme near a mosque in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Tuesday.
The police baton-charged the suspected attackers arrested in the case by holding them against an electric pole in the village square in full public view. Video clips purportedly showed three persons arrested for allegedly pelting stones on participants at the event at Undhela village being brought out of a police van near the event's venue.
The police have arrested 13 persons so far after an FIR was registered at the Matar police station, said Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Bajpai. The police were deployed in large number at the village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...