7 inmates of Vadodara jail drink soap water after clash; hospitalised

PTI

Vadodara, September 22

Seven under trials lodged at the Vadodara Central Jail in Gujarat were hospitalised after they drank soap water following a clash on the premises, police said on Thursday.

The under trials, who are accused in different criminal cases, also assaulted the jailer during the incident which took place on Wednesday evening, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Abhay Soni said the under trials facing charges under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act are not permitted to get food from outside, while others are allowed.

"Those not allowed the facility take the lunch boxes of other under trials and keep them under their control. When the jail authorities learnt about it, they tried to send them to a different barrack," he said.

"A clash then broke out and seven inmates, in protest, mixed soap with water and consumed it in a large quantity, according to the information received," the official said.

The under trials also assaulted the jailer, following which an FIR was registered against them at Raopura police station under Sections for rioting, assault on public servant, unlawful assembly, among others, he said.

The seven inmates were rushed to the SSG Hospital in Vadodara on Wednesday night. Their condition is stable, Soni said.

