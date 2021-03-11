7 killed, 15 injured in 2 road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

Khandwa/Singrauli (MP), June 4
Seven people, including three women and as many children, were killed and 15 others injured in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa and Singrauli districts, police said on Saturday.
In Khandwa, two children and three women were killed and at least 15 others injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned near Dhanora village on the Khirkia-Khalwa road under Roshani police post on Friday night, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ravindra Vaskale.
He said about 35 people were travelling in the tractor-trolley headed to Medhapani village after attending a function in Harsud.
“The condition of six people is serious. They are undergoing treatment at the Khandwa district hospital,” Vaskale said.
In Singrauli district, a man and a boy were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Amrahwa village on Friday evening, said Mada police station in-charge, Nagendra Singh.
He said the boy’s mother, who was riding pillion, was injured.
The truck was impounded and legal action is being taken, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police