7 killed, 54 injured as bus plunges into 60-foot deep valley in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

Tirupati (AP), March 27
Seven people were killed and 54 injured when a bus fell into a valley in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor late on Saturday night.
A private bus plunged into the valley after the driver lost control of the vehicle near Bakarapeta, about 30 km from Tirupati.
The bus was carrying 63 members of a bridegroom's family from Rajendra Nagar of Dharmavaram in Anantapur district to attend the engagement at Tiruchanoor, which was scheduled on Sunday.
According to police, when the bus reached Bakarapeta ghat, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to negligence and as a result the bus plunged into a 60-feet deep valley.
There were no eyewitnesses on the road when the bus fell off the cliff. Later, some motorists heard the cries of the injured and alerted the police.
The rescue workers had a tough time in the rescue operations due to darkness.
Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Venkatappala Naidu, Collector M. Harinarayana and others rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operations.
As many as 54 injured were rushed to the Ruia Hospital in Tirupati, where the condition of four of them is critical.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident. He announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.
Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the accident and the rescue work. Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy participated in the rescue work. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure best possible treatment to the injured. IANS
