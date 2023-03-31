7 killed as vehicle falls into canal in Odisha

PTI

Sambalpur, March 31

Seven people were killed as their vehicle fell into a canal in Odisha's Sambalpur district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The vehicle, a Bolero, skidded off the road, overturned and fell into the Gham canal near Paramanpur in Sasan police station area around 2am after the driver lost control over it, they said.

The people in the vehicle were returning home in Badadhara in Jharsuguda district after attending a wedding in Paramanpur on Thursday, police said.

Sambalpur collector Ananya Das told PTI that six people died on the spot, while one person died after being taken to a hospital.

Four people were injured, and two of them were said to be critical, police said.

The deceased were identified as Subala Bhoi, Sumant Bhoi, Saraj Seth, Dibya Loha, Ajit Khamari, Ramakant Bhunyar and Satrughan Bhoi, they said.

The bodies would be handed to the families of the deceased after the post-mortem, Das said.