Kadapa, May 15
Seven people were killed and eight others injured when an SUV in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district on Monday.
According to police, the collision occurred on Kadapa-Tadipatri highway near Chitravati bridge in Kondapuram mandal early on Monday morning. The victims were returning in a Toofan vehicle after paying obeisance at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirupati.
The jeep collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.
While seven people died on the spot, eight others were injured.
Since the accident occurred in darkness, police had a tough time rescuing the victims. The injured were initially rushed to a hospital in Tadipatri and later shifted to Anantapur.
The deceased and injured hailed from Tadipatri in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh and Bellary in neighbouring Karnataka. The victims included women and children.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan's military establishment plans to keep me in jail for 10 years under sedition charges: Imran Khan
Khan is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court in con...
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...
Terror funding case: NIA raids 6 locations in J-K
The NIA teams are accompanied by CISF personnel and local po...
7 killed in SUV-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh
The collision occurs on Kadapa-Tadipatri highway near Chitra...
ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil in money-laundering case
The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was is...