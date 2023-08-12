 7 new laws, including Delhi services legislation, get President's assent : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • 7 new laws, including Delhi services legislation, get President's assent

7 new laws, including Delhi services legislation, get President's assent

The legislations were passed by Parliament this week

7 new laws, including Delhi services legislation, get President's assent

President Droupadi Murmu. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, August 12

Seven new laws, including the one related to the control of services matter in Delhi, passed by Parliament this week came into force on Saturday after they got the assent of President Droupadi Murmu.

The legislations that become operational are: The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023; The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023; The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Act, 2023; The National Dental Commission Act, 2023 and The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023.

Last week, too, as many as seven new laws became effective after the President gave her assent following their passage by Parliament.

These were: The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023; The Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Act, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Multi State Cooperative Societies Amendment Act 2023 and The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023.

