7 of family killed in car accident on Yamuna Expressway in UP's Mathura

Mathura, May 7
Seven people died and two were injured in a car accident on the Yamuna Expressway here on Saturday morning, police said.
The deceased were members of a family and were returning to Noida from Hardoi after attending a marriage when their car collided with an unidentified vehicle at around 5 am, they said.
The injured were hospitalised, the police said.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said the car occupants hailed from Sandila in Hardoi district and were returning to Noida, where they lived.
“At around 5 am on Saturday, the car rammed into an unidentified vehicle. Since the car was moving at a high speed, seven people died on the spot, while two were seriously injured,” he said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the administration to provide adequate treatment to the injured.
The bodies had been sent for post-mortem, the police said.
