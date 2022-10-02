7 seats, AAP opens account in elections to MP local bodies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 1

While the ruling BJP won over half the seats (417), Congress 240 and Independents 131, AAP emerged as the top performer among the regional/small parties in local bodies elections in Madhya Pradesh.

AAP bagged seven municipal corporators’ posts in Singrauli district in the September 27 urban body poll.

The Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) won six seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) three in the poll held for 814 posts of corporator in 46 urban bodies. The BJP won over 51 per cent seats, including four of six in Chhindwara — the bastion of senior Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath. The Congress retained only two seats there.

In the Sausar local body of Chhindwara, the grand old party failed to even open its account with BJP winning 14 out of 15 seats, according to reports. One seat went to an Independent.