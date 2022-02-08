7 soldiers missing after avalanche in Arunachal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

Seven Indian Army personnel are missing following a avalanche in the Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh. Efforts to locate them were fruitless during the day.

The search is on to trace them, Army sources said. The seven Army personnel were part of a patrolling team and were hit by the avalanche in a high-altitude area (14,500 feet) on Sunday.

Special teams have been airlifted to assist in the rescue operations, the sources said. The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the last few days.

In May 2020, two soldiers who were part of a patrol and snow-clearing party had died in an avalanche in Sikkim.

#avalanche #indian army #indian defence