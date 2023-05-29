Guwahati, May 29
Seven students of Assam Engineering College were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Guwahati on Monday, police said.
Ten third-year students left the college premises in a car early on Monday morning, and their speeding vehicle hit a road divider and then collided with a pick-up van in Jalukbari area of the city, an officer said.
"Seven students died on the spot, while three others were admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition," he said.
Three occupants of the pick-up van, including the driver, were also critically injured and admitted to the hospital, the officer added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
GSLV-F12 carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifts off from Sriharikota
ISRO aims to augment continuity of the Navigation with India...
Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet ‘Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver
Samra was listed by @cfseubc among 11 dreaded criminals who ...
Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging decision over Rs 2,000 banknote exchange
A bench of Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and Justice Sub...
7 college students killed in Guwahati road accident
10 third-year students left the college premises in a car ea...