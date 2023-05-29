7 college students killed in Guwahati road accident

PTI

Guwahati, May 29

Seven students of Assam Engineering College were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Guwahati on Monday, police said.

Ten third-year students left the college premises in a car early on Monday morning, and their speeding vehicle hit a road divider and then collided with a pick-up van in Jalukbari area of the city, an officer said.

"Seven students died on the spot, while three others were admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition," he said.

Three occupants of the pick-up van, including the driver, were also critically injured and admitted to the hospital, the officer added.