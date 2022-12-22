7 students killed as bus overturns in Manipur

PTI

Imphal, December 21

Seven students were killed and over 25 others suffered grievous injuries after a school bus overturned in Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident took place on Old Cachar Road near the Longsai area of the hill district, around 55 km from the state capital, they said.

The injured students are being treated at a few hospitals in Imphal after being evacuated from the accident site, a police officer said.

Students of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School were on an annual study tour to Khoupum when they met with the accident, he said, adding, the bus in which the girl students were travelling overturned after the driver lost control over it.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who met injured students at a Manipur hospital, has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 1 lakh each for those with serious injuries.