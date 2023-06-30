 7 suffer burns in blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  7 suffer burns in blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli

7 suffer burns in blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli

Blast occurs while loading solvents into the solvent recovery plant

7 suffer burns in blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Atchutapuram (Andhra Pradesh), June 30

Seven persons suffered burns with four of them sustaining severe injuries following a blast at Sahiti Pharma company on Friday, located at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district, police said.

Of the four, two suffered up to 90 per cent burns, said police, who fear that there could be a death or two even as the medical authorities are yet to confirm any casualties.

There were 35 people in the plant when the explosion occurred and most of them escaped unhurt, a statement from the state government said.

According to the preliminary report, the blast occurred while loading solvents into the solvent recovery plant of the pharma company at Atchutapuram special economic zone (SEZ) around 11.45 AM, police said.

“Probably some reaction led to the blast and the fire has spread. It is a solvent recovery plant. While loading the solvents some reactions may have happened, this is the preliminary report,” Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police K V Murali Krishna told PTI.

Six of the injured have been shifted to the KGH Hospital in Visakhapatnam while one is undergoing treatment at Star Zen Hospital in Atchutapuram, said Krishna.

He said the injured suffered chemical burns and the observation time will be longer.

Meanwhile, the inspector of factories is preparing a report on how the accident occurred, said Krishna.

Following the accident, police rushed to the spot to douse the flames and control the crowds gathered there so that they do not approach the accident site.

As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the accident site to control the flames and is now under control. The inspector of factories has informed that there were no toxic gas issues, the government statement said.

Immediately after the incident, police arranged for ambulances to shift the injured and made arrangements at NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalli town to treat them, police said.

