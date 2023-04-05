7 tourists killed in Sikkim avalanche

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Seven tourists were killed, at least 12 injured and several were reported missing after an avalanche on the Gangtok-Nathu La road this morning. A second avalanche at the same spot in the evening stalled rescue efforts.

Toll may rise as many feared trapped Six vehicles carrying about 30 tourists impacted by avalanche en route Nathu La

350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles moved back to Gangtok

Six vehicles carrying about 30 tourists were impacted by the snowslide en route Nathu La in the morning. “Seven persons succumbed, another seven were administered first aid and have returned to Gangtok,” Army officials said, adding that in all, 27 persons, including the seven dead, had been accounted for now. The number of those injured or dead could rise, the officials said.

The first avalanche occurred between milestone 15 and 17 on the Gangtok-Nathu La road. A second avalanche occurred at the same spot around 5.35 pm. Fresh snow in the evening stalled the rescue operations around 6 pm and the road got closed again. “The local Deputy Commissioner has called off the rescue operations for now fearing fresh snowslides and threat to rescue teams,” an official said.

The strategic Gangtok-Nathu La road, which was closed after the first snpwslide, was opened after a massive effort by the Army and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Troops of the Army’s 33 Corps swung into action and launched a rescue mission along with the BRO, which has machinery ready for exigencies. A search and rescue mission for the missing persons was underway by the Army, a state disaster management team and the police until the fresh snow slide at 5.35 pm.

Between the first and the second avalanche, some 350 tourists, who had been stranded, and 80 vehicles, moved back to Gangtok.

Located along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern part of Sikkim, Nathu La is open to tourists.

PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to the families of the deceased. Modi tweeted, “Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected”.

Shah tweeted, “My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim. We are closely monitoring the situation and teams of the NDRF will reach the affected area soon. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured”.

Rahul said, “Deeply distressed by the news of the massive avalanche in Sikkim’s Nathu La… My thoughts are with the victims of this terrible tragedy, and their families. Wishing all the best to the teams involved in the rescue mission.”

