7-year-old boy rescued from borewell after 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh, doctors declare him dead

Vidisha, March 15
A 7-year-old boy was rescued nearly 24 hours after he fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district but he could not survive, an official said on Wednesday.
“Doctors declared him dead after examination,” Vidisha Collector Uma Shankar Bhargava told reporters.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the boy, the collector said.
The child was rushed to the government hospital in Lateri town, about 14 km from the district headquarters following his rescue nearly 24 hours after he fell into the borewell, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harshal Choudhary said.
The boy fell into the 60-foot-deep borewell on Tuesday around 11 am and was stuck at a depth of 43 feet, an official said.
A parallel pit was dug with the help of JCB machines (earthmovers) to pull out the child, they said.
The boy, Lokesh Ahirwar, was playing when he slipped into the narrow hole at Kherkhedi Pathar village under Lateri tehsil in the district, the official said. After being alerted by the villagers, a rescue team reached the spot and began an operation to extricate the child, said Choudhary.
An oxygen pipe was lowered into the borewell and rescuers kept an eye on the trapped boy through a night-vision device, Vidisha Collector earlier said.
Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were pressed into service to rescue the boy, said the official.
On Tuesday, a 5-year-old boy was pulled out from a borewell after a 9-hour rescue operation in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district but he too was declared dead.
