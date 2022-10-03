7-year-old dies after electric scooter’s battery explodes during charging in Maharashtra's Palghar

ANI
Palghar, October 3
A 7-year-old boy was killed after the battery of an electric scooter exploded while it was being charged here on Sunday.
The incident occurred in Vasai area of this district.
Following the incident, the seriously injured boy was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The deceased has been identified as Shabbir Shahnawaz. A case has been registered at Manikpur police station, said police.
