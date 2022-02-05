70,501 from Punjab went to Gulf in 5 years

Tribune News Service

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that 70,501 workers from Punjab went to Gulf countries in the past five years and 417 complaints were registered against fake agencies during the same period.

“The cases of fake agencies brought to the attention of Ministry/Missions and Posts abroad are shared with the state authorities concerned for appropriate action,” said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan. TNS

Take up cases for free, advocates urged

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday urged young advocates to take up cases free of cost and inculcate the culture of offering “pro bono” legal services. Lamenting the high and unaffordable fee charged by some lawyers, Rijiju, during the Question Hour, said: “It is very difficult for the government to put a cap or regulate the fee of advocates. Some advocates are so expensive that it is beyond common man's reach to afford the cost.”