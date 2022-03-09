700 Indians evacuated from Sumy may board flight home on Thursday

A train will take students to Lviv in western Ukraine, from where they will be taken to Poland by bus

700 Indians evacuated from Sumy may board flight home on Thursday

Indian students take a train to Lviv. Photo credit: @IndiainUkraine/Twitter

PTI

New Delhi, March 9

The last big group of about 700 Indian students evacuated from the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has boarded a special train from Poltava and are likely to board a flight to India from Poland on Thursday.

The train will take the students to Lviv in western Ukraine, from where they will be taken to Poland in buses, Anshad Ali, a student coordinator, said.  

The distance between Poltava and Lviv is around 888 km.

Covering hundreds of miles across Ukraine, using multiple means of transport, the students are being evacuated from the war-hit east European country after their two weeks of excruciating stay in beleaguered Sumy.

The Indian government is carrying out a most delicate and challenging evacuation exercise under Operation Ganga to help stranded Indians leave Ukraine.

The operation in Sumy began on Tuesday morning when the last big group of around 700 Indians was evacuated from the city.

The Indian nationals were taken from Sumy in a convoy of 13 buses escorted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Poltava city, Ali said.

The students are enduring a strenuous journey to escape the war-hit region. This is the second attempt to evacuate students from Sumy, which has been witnessing heavy shelling and intense fire ever since a Russian offensive on Ukraine began last month.

Jisna Jiji, a 25-year-old medical student who spoke to PTI from the train, said she and other students are relieved to have come out of Sumy.

“We are tired but happy. We are travelling since Tuesday morning and have to travel for several more hours but now, we have hope that we will reach home safely,” she said.

Ali, who spoke to PTI from Poltava, said it is a nearly-12-hour train journey to Lviv, from where the students will be taken to Poland via buses.

Lviv is located about 50 km from the Poland border.

After crossing the frontier, the students will be flown out on evacuation flights from Poland.

“The students left Sumy at around 9:30 am. First they reached Poltava, which is 170 km away and then they boarded a train to Lviv,” Ali said.

“From Lviv, they will be taken to Poland in buses and then they are expected to board a flight for India on Thursday,” he added.

Ali informed that nearly 700 Indians were moved out of the city. The group also included a handful of Bangladeshi and Nepalese nationals, he noted.

“After the Indian students, the students of other countries were also evacuated. Around 95 per cent of the students have been evacuated from Sumy,” he informed.

For two weeks, the Indian students in Sumy waged a doughty battle in bomb shelters and basements of their hostels in frigid weather, low on food, drinking water and other essential supplies, as Russian forces clobbered the city with rockets and heavy gunfire.

The first attempt to evacuate them was made on March 7 after the distressed students put out a video, saying they have decided to take a journey on foot to reach the Russian border. The attempt failed as the ceasefire did not take hold and the students were made to return to their hostels.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued an advisory, urging all stranded Indian nationals to make use of the “humanitarian corridor” and leave the country using trains, vehicles or any other available means of transport, keeping in mind their safety.

Considering the security situation, the establishment of the next humanitarian corridor is uncertain, the advisory said.

“All stranded Indian nationals are urged to make use of this opportunity and evacuate using trains or vehicles or any other available means of transport, giving due consideration to safety,” it said.

#russia ukraine crisis #russia ukraine war

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Rajasthan bride protests outside groom's house after he skips his wedding

2
Punjab

100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

4
Trending

Kerala balloon seller turns overnight internet sensation after getting makeover

5
Punjab

Exit polls: AAP ecstatic in Punjab, rivals advise caution

6
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

7
Nation

MacGregor medal for 4 from armed forces

8
Himachal

Two killed in paragliding accident in Himachal’s Bir Billing

9
Delhi

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

10
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

Don't Miss

View All
Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border
World

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border

Art, craft & passion
Lifestyle

With life limping back to normal as Covid cases dip, the cultural scene in Chandigarh is looking up too. Here's a quick check

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day
Entertainment

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day, and there's art that explains

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Top Stories

We've lost contact with monitoring systems at Chernobyl plant: Nuclear watchdog

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: We've lost contact with monitoring systems at Ukraine's Chernobyl plant, says Nuclear watchdog

IAEA claims remote data transmission from safeguards monitor...

Russia-Ukraine War: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

The Chicago-based burger giant says it will temporarily clos...

Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

Olena Zelenska says 'We do not know how long the war will la...

Peace on border essential: Foreign Secretary ahead of India-China talks

Peace on border essential, Foreign Secretary says ahead of India-China talks

India will be resolute in maintaining peace and tranquility ...

700 Indians evacuated from Sumy may board flight home on Thursday

700 Indians evacuated from Sumy may board flight home on Thursday

A train will take students to Lviv in western Ukraine, from ...

Cities

View All

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results in Amritsar

Authorities mull extending Metro bus service to Attari

From 130 to 41, daily train frequency still sporadic in Amritsar

Normalcy returns as infections on the decline in Amritsar district

International Women's Day: 'Make men receptive to independent women'

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Relief for Chandigarh Housing Board allottees

Chandigarh Housing Board to allow transfer of units with building violations

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

Russia-Ukraine War: Barring 2, all Chandigarh students back from war-hit Ukraine

With life limping back to normal as Covid cases dip, the cultural scene in Chandigarh is looking up too. Here's a quick check

Tribune staff donate blood on Women’s Day

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Jalandhar: Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Adampur: 52-year-old ASI commits suicide on police station premises

Jalandhar: 3 killed as SUV rams into scooter

Stage set for smooth counting process in Nawanshahr dist

DEO reviews arrangements at counting centres in Hoshiarpur

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

On Women's Day, Aanganwari workers hold protest in Ludhiana, burn effigy of Central Govt

Ukraine crisis: 2 Ludhiana girls stuck in Sumy; kin await their evacuation

Nine more from Ludhiana traced in Ukraine

Building owner, son booked for assaulting Ludhiana MC officials

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

ASI ‘mistreats’ sarpanch’s husband in Patiala, suspended

Women’s role in society highlighted in Patiala