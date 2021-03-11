71% eligible elderly yet to take Covid precautionary dose

New Delhi, June 5
With 71 per cent of the eligible elderly yet to take the Covid-19 booster dose, the Ministry of Health has decided to enhance focused coverage of the vulnerable segment under the “Har Ghar Dastak Campaign”.
Data show that while 6.67 crore 60-plus population was eligible for the booster dose until July 31, only 1.94 crore had taken the shots which is merely 29.39 per cent.
As many as 71 per cent of the elderly beneficiaries due for the dose have not taken it. Now, the leftout 4.73 crore beneficiaries will be covered under the campaign.
The country has an estimated 13.75 crore senior citizens. out of which 11.91 crore have completed their primary Covid schedule till now. Overall 1.04 crore of the total estimated senior citizens are yet to take the first dose of the Covid vaccine.
Sources said in 27 states, including Punjab, booster dose coverage in elderly is below even the national average. The intensified Covid vaccination campaign plan follows the recent spike in cases in five states and gradual rise in others.
4.73 cr left-out beneficiaries to be covered under Har Ghar Dastak Campaign
1.04 cr senior citizens yet to take the first dose
11.91 cr completed primary Covid schedule
4,270 fresh cases
TOTAL DEATHS 5,24,692
ACTIVE CASES 24,052
15 deaths in 24 hours
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad