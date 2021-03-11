71% eligible elderly yet to take Covid precautionary dose

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

With 71 per cent of the eligible elderly yet to take the Covid-19 booster dose, the Ministry of Health has decided to enhance focused coverage of the vulnerable segment under the “Har Ghar Dastak Campaign”.

Data show that while 6.67 crore 60-plus population was eligible for the booster dose until July 31, only 1.94 crore had taken the shots which is merely 29.39 per cent.

As many as 71 per cent of the elderly beneficiaries due for the dose have not taken it. Now, the leftout 4.73 crore beneficiaries will be covered under the campaign.

The country has an estimated 13.75 crore senior citizens. out of which 11.91 crore have completed their primary Covid schedule till now. Overall 1.04 crore of the total estimated senior citizens are yet to take the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Sources said in 27 states, including Punjab, booster dose coverage in elderly is below even the national average. The intensified Covid vaccination campaign plan follows the recent spike in cases in five states and gradual rise in others.

4,270 fresh cases

TOTAL DEATHS 5,24,692

ACTIVE CASES 24,052

15 deaths in 24 hours