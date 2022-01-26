73rd Republic Day: ITBP jawans unfurl national flag at icy heights in Himalayas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 26

The jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated the 73rd Republic Day at the icy heights of Himalayas.

From the heights ranging from 12,000 to 17,500 feet, the Himveers (ITBP jawans) unfurled the national flag in the border areas of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh where at places, the minimum temperature at places is minus (-) 45 degree Celsius.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP is deployed to guard the 3,488 km of India-China borders. The terrain and weather conditions in the mountainous borders are full of challenges where the brave jawans of the ITBP remain deployed 24x7 to keep vigil at the Himalayan frontiers of the country.

The ITBP is a mountain-trained force and all its personnel are professionally acknowledged mountaineers. The Force is known as ‘Sentinels of the Himalayas’ for its greater role in the security of the highest borders of the nation.

The Force has recently completed 59 years of dedicated service to the nation. It has conducted hundreds of rescue operations as ‘first responders’ in disasters in the Himalayan region over the years.