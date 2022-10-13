74-year-old beaten to death in Varanasi

PTI

Varanasi, October 13

A 74-year-old man died after allegedly being beaten with sticks by a group of men near his house here, police said.

Nine police personnel had been suspended and five of the 17 accused arrested, they said.

Pashupatinath Singh and son Rajan Singh were allegedly attacked when they objected to a group of men fighting near their house on Wednesday night. The duo was severely injured and sent to the BHU Trauma Centre where the septuagenarian succumbed to his injuries, the police added.

Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said, "A case has been registered against the 17 accused. Of these, five have been arrested. The police team is raiding other places to arrest the other accused."

"In view of the seriousness of the incident, nine police personnel, including two constables, have been suspended for dereliction in duty.

"The matter is being looked into and strict action will be taken against those found guilty," the officer added.