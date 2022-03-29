75 % rise in MBBS seats, 93 % rise in PG seats since 2014: Govt in Parliament

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 29

Amid a raging debate over gross mismatch between the demand and supply of medical education in India, the government on Tuesday informed the Parliament that there had been a massive 75 per cent rise in the number of MBBS seats in the country and a 93 per cent raise in the PG intake since 2014.

Answering a written question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said, “The number of UG seats has increased from 51,348 before 2014 to 89,875 seats as of date which is an increase of 75%. The numbers of PG seats have increased by 93% from 31,185 seats before 2014 to 60,202 seats.”

The ministry also said that there was no proposal to change the medium of instruction of medical education in India. The medium is English. A question was asked whether Hindi language instruction was being considered.

On fee capping, the government said that Clause (i) of Sub-section (1) of Section 10 of National Medical Commission Act, 2019 provided for framing of guidelines for determination of fees and all other charges in respect of 50 pc percent of seats in private medical institutions and deemed to be universities which are governed under the provisions of the Act.

Accordingly, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has framed the guidelines and the same was issued on February 3, 2022. The NMC Act mandates capping cap fees on 50 of the MBBS seats in private and deemed universities to enable the enrolment of economically disadvantaged students.

Explaining the improvements in MBBS and PG seats the government said the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for establishment of new medical colleges by upgrading district and referral hospitals was underway.

“Under this scheme 157 new medical colleges have been approved and 71 are already functional. Central Sector Scheme for upgradation of Government Medical Colleges by construction of Super Specialty Blocks is also in progress and 75 projects have been approved while 55 have been completed. Under Central Sector Scheme for setting up of new AIIMS, 22 AIIMS have been approved. Undergraduate courses have started in 19 AIIMS,” the MoS health said.

The ministry also added that relaxation in the norms for setting up of Medical College in terms of requirement for faculty, staff, bed strength and other infrastructure had aided improvements in the sector.

“DNB qualification has been recognized for appointment as faculty to take care of shortage of faculty. Enhancement of age limit for appointment, extension, re-employment against posts ofTeachers, dean, principal, director in medical colleges upto 70 years have also helped ease faculty shortage,” said the ministry.