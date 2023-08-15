76 President gallantry awards for armed forces, CAPFs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

President Droupadi Murmu has approved 76 gallantry awards for armed forces and central armed police forces on eve of Independence Day.

These include four Kirti Chakra (posthumous), 11 Shaurya Chakras (including five posthumous), two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry). The President has also approved 30 mention-in-despatches to the Army, including to Army dog Madhu (posthumous), and one to IAF personnel for their significant contributions in different military operations. The operations include Operation Rakshak (J&K), Operation Snow Leopard ( Eastern Ladakh), Operation Meghdoot (Siachen).

The President also approved one President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and five Tatrakshak Medals (TM) to the Indian Coast Guard personnel for their act of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty and distinguished meritorious service on the occasion of Independence Day, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said overall, 954 personnel from police forces of states, union territories (UTs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other security and investigative agencies have been awarded the police medals.

Meanwhile, security personnel serving in Left-wing extremism (LWE)-hit areas have been awarded the maximum (125) of 230 gallantry awards, followed by those in Jammu and Kashmir (71) and the northeast (11) on the eve of Independence Day.

President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to one CRPF man, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) to 229 personnel, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 82 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) to 642.

Among the personnel receiving gallantry awards, 28 are from CRPF, 33 from Maharashtra, 55 from J&K Police, 24 from Chhattisgarh, 22 from Telangana, 18 from Andhra Pradesh and the remaining are from the other states/UTs and the CAPFs.

Shaurya Chakra for 5 posthumously

Of the 11 Shaurya Chakra recipients, five personnel have been named for it posthumously. Maj Vikas Bhambhu and Maj Mustafa Bohara of Army Aviation Squadron; Havildar Vivek Singh Tomar of Rajputana Rifles; and Rifleman Kulbhushan Manta of Rashtriya Rifles have been awarded posthumously

Shaurya Chakra is awarded for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice while not engaged in direct action with the enemy

