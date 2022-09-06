76-year-old British national arrested in Goa for possessing drugs worth Rs 15 lakh

PTI

Panaji, September 6

Goa Police have arrested a 76-year-old British national for allegedly possessing various banned drugs worth Rs 15.48 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

The Pernem police arrested Stephen Slotwiner after raiding a premises rented by him at Madhalawada in Arambol beach village of North Goa district on Monday, he said.

The police seized 12.2 gm of ganja, 40 Ecstacy tablets, 26 Lysergic Acid Diethylamide papers and as many capsules of LSD, a psychedelic drug and 80 gm of Methyl enedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic psychoactive drug, which were kept hidden on the premises, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under the NDPS Act, the police added.