76-year-old British national arrested in Goa for possessing drugs worth Rs 15 lakh

Panaji, September 6
Goa Police have arrested a 76-year-old British national for allegedly possessing various banned drugs worth Rs 15.48 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.
The Pernem police arrested Stephen Slotwiner after raiding a premises rented by him at Madhalawada in Arambol beach village of North Goa district on Monday, he said.
The police seized 12.2 gm of ganja, 40 Ecstacy tablets, 26 Lysergic Acid Diethylamide papers and as many capsules of LSD, a psychedelic drug and 80 gm of Methyl enedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic psychoactive drug, which were kept hidden on the premises, the official said.
A case was registered against the accused under the NDPS Act, the police added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Hasina at the Rashtrap...
Rajnath, Jaishankar to visit Japan for '2+2' dialogue
Says the two sides will further explore new initiatives to s...
5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole
The family were returning home after attending a marriage
UP BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack
Was a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath constituency in Lak...
Sukhbir Badal to appear before SIT in 2016 Behbal Kalan police firing case today
The hearing will be held at Punjab Police Officers’ Institut...