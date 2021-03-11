78 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 11 hospitalised

Mumbai, August 19
At least 78 ‘Govindas’ or Dahi Handi participants were injured while building human pyramids during the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai on Friday, civic officials said.
Of those injured, most were treated and discharged while 11 were hospitalised and their condition was stated to be stable, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.
The Maharashtra Government has issued an order instructing government hospitals to treat injured members of Govinda troupes free of cost.
As of 6 pm, 17 Govindas were treated at the civic-run KEM hospital, followed by 11 at GT Hospital, 10 at Rajawadi hospital and nine at Nair hospital, among others.
Across Maharashtra, Govinda troupes build human pyramids to reach and break an earthen pot containing buttermilk and curd suspended high above the ground during the Janmashtami celebrations.
The incidents of participants falling from heights and getting injured are common.
Dahi Handi events and Govinda troupes receive considerable political patronage in cities like Mumbai and Thane.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had informed the state Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the government has decided to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi.
