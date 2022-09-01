8 booked for ‘hookah’ and ‘non-veg’ party at holy Ganga-Yamuna confluence in UP’s Prayagraj

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

Police have registered a case against 8 persons in UP’s Prayagraj over a viral video that shows hookah and non-veg party taking place on boat near ‘Sangam’, the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

Ganga River is a symbol of faith. And it is very sad to make such a video in it. In which chicken is being made in the boat and hookah is being smoked #ViralVideo #KeralamMaariyo#NTV15thAnniversary#iweekdeakin#MyKindaNaukri#ETEcomSummit#TejRan #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/dekaYHg83g — Imtiyaz Ahamad (@ahamad1_imtiyaz) August 30, 2022

The site is regarded as holy in Hinduism and is visited by thousands of devotees every day.

Prayagraj Police has tweeted in this context stating that a case has been registered against 8 persons, 2 named and 6 unidentified, and will soon arrest them.

The accused have been charged with hurting religious sentiments and defiling a place of worship, according to a report by NDTV.