8 booked for ‘hookah’ and ‘non-veg’ party at holy Ganga-Yamuna confluence in UP’s Prayagraj

Chandigarh, September 1
Police have registered a case against 8 persons in UP’s Prayagraj over a viral video that shows hookah and non-veg party taking place on boat near ‘Sangam’, the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.
Ganga River is a symbol of faith. And it is very sad to make such a video in it. In which chicken is being made in the boat and hookah is being smoked #ViralVideo #KeralamMaariyo#NTV15thAnniversary#iweekdeakin#MyKindaNaukri#ETEcomSummit#TejRan #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/dekaYHg83g— Imtiyaz Ahamad (@ahamad1_imtiyaz) August 30, 2022
The site is regarded as holy in Hinduism and is visited by thousands of devotees every day.
Prayagraj Police has tweeted in this context stating that a case has been registered against 8 persons, 2 named and 6 unidentified, and will soon arrest them.
थाना दारागंज क्षेत्रान्तर्गत कुछ व्यक्तियों द्वारा नदी में चलती हुई नाव में बैठकर हुक्का सदृश वस्तु से धूम्रपान करने व मांस पकाने के वायरल वीडियो के सम्बन्ध में अपडेटः- https://t.co/QaATZKOx4q pic.twitter.com/8jdjjnZEtp— PRAYAGRAJ POLICE (@prayagraj_pol) August 31, 2022
The accused have been charged with hurting religious sentiments and defiling a place of worship, according to a report by NDTV.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Karnataka
FIR under POCSO Act has been registered against pontiff of i...
Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice
Questions raised over the timing of the release of July 10 v...
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
‘Up to police to make fool-proof case for extradition of the...
SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
‘He (Bishnoi) is supposed to face the consequences if he has...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...