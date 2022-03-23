8 charred to death in TMC 'intra-party' feud

PTI

Kolkata, March 22

In an alleged manifestation of intra-party feud in West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress, eight persons, including two children, were charred to death in Birbhum district on Tuesday, soon after the “murder” of a local leader of the party.

Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malaviya told reporters that eight people, including two children, died in the early hours of Tuesday after their houses caught fire at Bogtui village near Rampurhat town.

He added that at least eight houses caught fire and firemen, along with the police reached the place by midnight. “The situation is now under control, and a police picket was posted in the village. We are investigating how the houses caught fire and whether the incident is related to the death of the panchayat deputy chief of neighbouring Barshal village,” he said.

The incident had taken place soon after the alleged murder of a Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh, deputy chief of the local panchayat, Malaviya said.

However, the DGP did not confirm it as "political violence".