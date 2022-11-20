8 dead as truck rams into roadside settlement in Bihar, PM Modi announced ex gratia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 20

At least eight persons, including children, died in a tragic road accident in Bihar’s Vaishali after speeding truck rammed into a roadside settlement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex gratia for the families of the deceased.

“The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Police had reached the spot of the accident with reports that the truck mowed down bystanders who were attending a Pooja along the Mahanar Hajipur road in Vaishali.