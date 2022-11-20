8 dead as truck rams into roadside settlement in Bihar, PM Modi announced ex gratia

New Delhi, November 20
At least eight persons, including children, died in a tragic road accident in Bihar’s Vaishali after speeding truck rammed into a roadside settlement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex gratia for the families of the deceased.
“The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
Police had reached the spot of the accident with reports that the truck mowed down bystanders who were attending a Pooja along the Mahanar Hajipur road in Vaishali.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain
Evokes mixed response as no clarity on terms of funding arra...
CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves
The structure of legal profession is patriarchal, caste-base...
Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik in Qatar to give talks during FIFA World Cup: Reports
Preacher faces charges of money laundering and hate speech i...
Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts
Police took accused Aaftab Poonawala to the flat where he an...
Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur
Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2...