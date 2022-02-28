8-fold rise in relief in hit-&-run cases

New Delhi: The compensation to the kin of hit-and-run accident victims has been increased eight-fold to Rs 2 lakh in case of death, according to a notification issued by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry. The compensation to a person sustaining grievous injuries in a hit-and-run case has been similarly increased to Rs 50,000 from the current Rs 12,500. TNS
Nadda’s Twitter handle hacked
New Delhi: In another case of hacking of the official Twitter handle of prominent personalities, BJP president JP Nadda’s social media account posted multiple tweets on the Ukraine crisis and cryptocurrency. Sources in the BJP said Nadaa’s account was compromised briefly. TNS
Sporadic violence mars Bengal civic poll
Kolkata: Sporadic violence marred elections to 107 municipalities across West Bengal on Sunday even as a voter turnout of around 76.51 per cent was recorded till 5 pm, election officials said.
