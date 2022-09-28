8 killed, 14 injured in head-on collision between bus, mini truck in Uttar Pradesh

PTI

Lakhimpur Kheri, September 28

Eight people were killed and 14 others injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and a mini truck on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was on its way from Dhaurhara to Lucknow when it collided with a mini truck coming from the opposite direction on Aira bridge on National Highway 730, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pritam Pal Singh said.

The toll is likely to rise, he said.

The police reached the spot and rescued the injured after cutting the bus with a gas cutter, he said.

The injured have been sent to the district hospital and efforts are on to identify the deceased, the DSP said.

According to a spokesperson of the state government in Lucknow, the Chief Minister has extended his condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

