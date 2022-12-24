8 killed in Tamil Nadu as devotees’ car falls into 40-ft-deep pit

Theni (Tamil Nadu), December 24
Eight devotees were killed and two persons, including a nine-year-old boy, injured in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district after a car carrying devotees plunged into a 40-ft-deep pit, officials said.
Ten Ayyappa devotees, hailing from Sanmugasundarapuram village near Andipatti, were headed home after visiting Sabarimala when their car met with an accident on Friday night.
They were close to Iraichalpalam on the Kumuli mountain road, when the car plunged into a pit about 50 feet deep.
"Eight devotees died after their car plunged into a 40-feet-deep pit at Kumuli mountain pass in Theni district," KV Muralidharan, District Collector, Theni, said, adding that two persons had been rescued and rushed to hospital.
The two rescued include a nine-year-old boy. They were severely injured and were rushed to the nearby government hospital where first aid was provided.
Further details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...