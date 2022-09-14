8 workers killed after elevator of under-construction building crashes in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, September 14
Eight labourers were killed after the elevator of an under-construction building crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Wednesday, police said.
The building was being constructed near the Gujarat University campus here.
"Preliminary investigation has revealed the elevator carrying the workers crashed to the ground from the seventh floor, killing eight labourers," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Lavina Sinha said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP tried to buy 11 Punjab AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each, even issued death threat to one, claims Harpal Cheema; names MLAs
Cheema alleges MLA Sheetal Angural was given death threats, ...
6 Pakistani nationals held off Gujarat coast; heroin worth Rs 200 crore seized; drug was to be transported to Punjab
The fishing boat carrying drugs is intercepted mid-sea by a ...
11 killed, 22 injured as minibus falls into gorge in J-K's Poonch
UT admn announces Rs 1 lakh each for seriously injured