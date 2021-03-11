NDA govt’s 8 years dedicated to country's balanced development, social justice: Modi

PTI

Jaipur, May 20

Eight years of the BJP-led NDA dispensation have been dedicated to the country’s balanced development, social justice and social security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while asserting that people's faith in the government's delivery mechanism has been restored post-2014.

Addressing the BJP's national office-bearers’ meeting in Jaipur via video-conferencing, Modi asked the party leaders and workers to launch a campaign to ensure that no poor, eligible beneficiary is left out of the government’s welfare measures.

"This month, the NDA government will complete eight years. These eight years have been of resolutions and accomplishments. These eight years have been committed to service, good governance and welfare of the poor," he said.

Modi said that eight years had been of fulfilment of the expectations of small farmers, labourers and the middle class.

"These eight years have been of the country's balanced development, social justice and social security. These eight years have been dedicated to the empowerment of mothers, daughters and sisters," he said.

The BJP government post-2014 had restored the faith of the people in the government, its systems and its delivery mechanism, that had been lost earlier, the prime minister added.

Modi said the world is looking at India with great expectations today.

"Similarly, in India, the people have a special affection for the BJP. The people of the country are looking at the BJP with great faith and hope," he said.