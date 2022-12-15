84,012 start-ups recognised: Piyush Goyal

Tribune News Service

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the success rate of startups in India was relatively higher than the rest of the world. There were 84,012 recognised start-ups in the country at the end of November, he told the Lok Sabha. TNS

9.79L vacancies in central govt depts

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that there were around 9.79 lakh vacancies in the central government departments for different posts. TNS

No plan to restore rly concession for elderly

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said concessions to senior citizens in trains might not be restored as of now as subsidy, pension and salary bills of the organisation were very high. TNS

‘Flawed’: Govt trashes hunger index report

The government on Wednesday trashed the Global Hunger Index (GHI), saying it was flawed and was not representative of hunger. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said this in reply to a question. In the Global Hunger Index of 2022, India was ranked 107 out of 121 countries.