864 posts of IPS officer vacant: Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 25

The government has recently informed Parliament that a total of 864 posts of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers are currently vacant across the country.

Last week, while informing the Lok Sabha Sabha in a written reply, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said, “As on January 1, 2022, the authorised strength of IPS officers is 4,984, against which 4,120 have been appointed.”

The Minister also informed that the government had increased the recruitment to IPS (Direct Recruitment) from 150 to 200 from the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020.

As on date, Rai said, a total of 226 posts in Central organisations — Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) — to be manned by IPS officers from Superintendent of Police (SP) to Director General (DG) level are vacant.

Replying to another query on “whether it is also true that the IPS officers are not inclined to Central deputation and that only three such officers have opted for it”, the Minister said, “No”.

Rai said, “During this year, 144 IPS officers have applied for Central deputation. As many as 95 IPS officers at various levels have been appointed till date in CAPFs and CPOs, during this year.”