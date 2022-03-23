89 per cent of land needed for bullet train project acquired: Railway minister tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi, March 23
Approximately 89 per cent of land required for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has been acquired by the Centre, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.
“The execution of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail (MAHSR) has been delayed especially due to delay in land acquisition in the state of Maharashtra and consequent delays in finalisation of contracts as well as adverse impact of COVID-19,” the minister said in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.
Out of total the 1,396 hectares of land required for MAHSR project, about 89 per cent, approximately 1,248 hectares, has been acquired, he noted.
In Mahrashtra, 68.65 per cent out of total 297.81 hectares needed for the project has been acquired, he stated.
“Five villages in Palghar district in Maharashtra have passed the proposals in Gramsabhas...to oppose the land acquisition for the MAHSR project,” he said.
These five villages are Warkhunti, Kallale, Man, Khaniwadi and Sakhare, he noted.
In Gujarat, 98.76 per cent out of 954.28 hectares needed for the project has been acquired, Vaishnaw said.
The Centre has acquired 100 per cent of the 7.9 hectares land needed for the project in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, he noted.
“The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NSHRCL)...is constantly pursuing the villagers by highlighting the benefits of the project, handsome compensation amount and rehabilitation and resettlement provided to the land losers of the affected villages,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7