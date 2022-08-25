 9 killed as jeep collides with truck in Karnataka's Tumakuru : The Tribune India

9 killed as jeep collides with truck in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Photo for representation only.

ANI

Bengaluru, August 25

Nine persons were killed and 11 sustained injuries after a cruiser jeep collided with a truck on the National Highway near Bengaluru on Thursday.

The accident happened near the city of Tumakuru located 70 kilometres Northwest of Bengaluru.

Superintended Police (SP) Rahul Shahpurwad visited the spot of the accident and informed, "The cruiser jeep was carrying daily wage workers who were moving towards Bengaluru city in search of work".

Reportedly, all injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition is currently stable.

Earlier on August 17, five members of a family died after a car collided with a container truck that was driving on the wrong side of the road on the Ahmednagar-Pune Highway in Pune in the early hours the day, police said.

The mishap took place near Ranjangaon Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

 

