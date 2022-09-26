10 killed in Uttar Pradesh as tractor-trolley overturns, falls into pond

PTI

Lucknow, September 26

Ten people were killed while 37 injured as the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned after it lost control and fell into a pond here on Monday, a senior district official said.

Around 47 people were travelling in the vehicle which was on its way to a temple for a ‘mundan' ceremony, District Magistrate (Lucknow) Surya Pal Gangwar said.

Eight women and two children were killed in the accident, he said.

An ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each is being extended to the family of the deceased.

One of the injured with serious injuries has been admitted to the King George's Medical University hospital while others undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre in Itaunja are said to be out of danger, the DM said.

The State Disaster Response Force team which was called to assist in the rescue operation is still present at the spot to ensure that nobody is trapped in the pond, he said.

Investigation is on to find out the reason behind the accident and feedback is also being taken from the eyewitnesses, the DM said.