10 killed in Uttar Pradesh as tractor-trolley overturns, falls into pond

Lucknow, September 26
Ten people were killed while 37 injured as the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned after it lost control and fell into a pond here on Monday, a senior district official said.
Around 47 people were travelling in the vehicle which was on its way to a temple for a ‘mundan' ceremony, District Magistrate (Lucknow) Surya Pal Gangwar said.
Eight women and two children were killed in the accident, he said.
An ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each is being extended to the family of the deceased.
One of the injured with serious injuries has been admitted to the King George's Medical University hospital while others undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre in Itaunja are said to be out of danger, the DM said.
The State Disaster Response Force team which was called to assist in the rescue operation is still present at the spot to ensure that nobody is trapped in the pond, he said.
Investigation is on to find out the reason behind the accident and feedback is also being taken from the eyewitnesses, the DM said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan crisis: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeks written report from observers Kharge, Maken
Congress has 108 MLAs in 200-member Assembly, of which 82 lo...
One person, one post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?
Rajasthan is one of the only two states where Congress is in...
Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'
‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...
Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level
The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...
Stubble burning, power supply among issues to be taken up during Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday
Day-long session is likely to be a stormy one with oppositio...