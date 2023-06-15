9 more die in fresh Manipur violence

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 14

At least nine persons were killed and 10 injured in fresh violence in strife-torn Manipur when suspected miscreants attacked a Kuki village in the Khamenlok area around 1 am on Wednesday, officials said.

kukis fleeing Bomb attack ambushed Miscreants hurled bombs at a Kuki village in Khamenlok

Those who survived ambushed while fleeing to safer places

Curfew remains in force in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur

In the gun battle that ensued, both sides suffered casualties and injuries. Three persons were also reported missing, the officials said. The area lies along the borders of the Meitei-dominated Imphal East district and tribal-majority Kangpokpi district.

The officials said the miscreants hurled several bombs at Khamenlok late on Tuesday night, killing and injuring several villagers. Those who escaped unhurt rushed out of their homes to flee to safer places. However, the waiting miscreants opened fire on the escaping villagers, they said. Additional forces were rushed to Khamenlok and after an exchange of fire, the miscreants retreated.

The district authorities have cut short the curfew relaxation hours from the usual 5 am to 6 pm in Imphal East district and Imphal West district to 5 am to 9 am. Curfew remains in force in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services are suspended in the entire state. Over 100 persons have lost their lives while 310 others have been injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

The Congress said Amit Shah’s “belated” visit and Assam CM’s “outsourced interventions” haven’t had a significant impact as people’s sufferings continued unabated.

#manipur