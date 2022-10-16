9 people, including 4 children, killed and 10 injured in vehicle pile-up in Karnataka

Hassan (Karnataka), October 16
Nine people, including four children, were killed and 10 injured in a pile-up involving three vehicles here, police sources said.
The accident involving a milk tanker, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, and a tempo traveller took place in Arsikere taluk here around 11 pm on Saturday, they said.
All those killed were travelling in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the bus and the milk tanker. While six died on the spot, three succumbed on the way to the hospital, the sources said.
The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, they said.
Expressing grief about the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said adequate compensation will be given to the families of the deceased and arrangements will be made for proper treatment of the injured.
“It is extremely sad that 9 people have died in a terrible road accident in Araseikere of Hassan district yesterday. May the departed souls rest in peace,” he tweeted.
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who hails from the district, said the victims were all from the same family and were returning to their native village after visiting some holy places.
“I request the government to immediately announce appropriate compensation to the victim’s family,” he tweeted Superintendent of Police, Hassan, Hariram Shankar and senior officials visited the accident site and all necessary procedures were followed, officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...