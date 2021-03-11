9 pilots, 32 cabin-crew members failed pre-flight alcohol tests between Jan 1 and April 30: DGCA

New Delhi, May 10
Nine pilots and 32 cabin-crew members failed their pre-flight alcohol tests between January 1 and April 30, India’s aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday.
“Of them, two pilots and two cabin-crew members have been suspended for a period of three years for being positive for the second time,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.
The remaining seven pilots and 30 cabin-crew members were suspended for three months as they tested BA (breathalyser) positive for the first time, it added.
The DGCA had stated last month that airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of their cockpit and cabin-crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol tests on a daily basis.
Before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, all crew members were required to undergo pre-flight alcohol tests. When the pandemic struck, the tests were suspended for a couple of months. Subsequently, the tests were resumed but for only a small percentage of crew members.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mohali attack: Russia-made RPG launcher recovered near police intelligence wing headquarters
Launcher found in a secluded place barely a km from the spot...
Can sedition cases be kept in abeyance: Supreme Court asks Centre
Seeks government's reply on protecting citizens from seditio...
2 youths detained for grenade attack at police Intelligence Wing headquarters in Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials
Pakistan appoints ‘Minister Trade’ in Delhi mission
Move being seen as olive branch extended towards India after...
Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters
Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...