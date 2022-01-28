9 states oppose Centre's proposal on IAS cadre rules

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

Amid row over Centre’s proposed amendments to the IAS cadre rules, nine non-NDA ruled states have send their view opposing the plan, while eight BJP-ruled states have given their consent, said officials in the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

They also said the department would soon send a reminder to the states and union territories (UTs), which are yet to respond to the communication. The officials said BJD-ruled Odisha, TMC-ruled West Bengal, Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra, Left-ruled Kerala, DMK-led Tamil Nadu, TRS-ruled Telangana, Congress-run Chhattisgarh, JMM-ruled Jharkhand and Congress-ruled Rajasthan had raised objections to the amendments. —