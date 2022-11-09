9 trains cancelled, traffic hit as goods carriage derails in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, November 9
Train traffic on the Chennai-Howrah main line was affected following derailment of a goods train bogie at the Rajamahendravaram railway yard early on Wednesday.
Consequently, the South Central Railway cancelled nine important trains on the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam section for the day.
While three more trains were cancelled partially between different stations, another was rescheduled by two hours, according to SCR Vijayawada division Public Relations Officer Nusrat M Mandrupkar.
The derailment happened closer to the Rajamahendravaram railway station on the down main line, leaving only one line open on the busy Chennai-Howrah route that sees movement of hundreds of trains.
The cause of the accident was not immediately established, even as a team of officials from Vijayawada rushed to the spot to carry out restoration works, official sources said.
The line is expected to be restored by afternoon after the derailed bogie is cleared.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...