9-year-old boy killed, 18 hurt in road accident in UP’s Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), June 11
A nine-year-old boy was killed and 18 others were injured when their vehicle collided head-on with a container truck within the Baksha police station limits in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar said the accident occurred late on Friday night, when the members of a wedding party were returning home in the Saraikhwaja police station area.
The container truck hit their vehicle on the Lucknow-Varanasi Road, the SP added.
There were 19 people in the vehicle, including 17 minors.
The injured passengers were taken to a hospital, where Ajay (9) was declared dead.
The SP said five people been hospitalised, while 13 were discharged after giving first aid.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Defence Secretary
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...
Ranchi under heavy police cover as two die of gunshot wounds during Prophet row protest
Protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP s...
Ahead of presidential poll, Mamata Banerjee convenes meeting of Opposition leaders, CMs in New Delhi
Meeting will be held on June 15 to prepare joint strategy fo...
Kanpur authorities raze property of close aide of main accused in Kanpur violence incident
Violence had erupted on June 3 over former BJP spokesperson ...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...