962 cases pertaining to lawmakers pending for more than five years, SC told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

As many as 962 cases against lawmakers were pending for more than five years, the Supreme Court has been informed.

In his 17th report submitted to the top court on criminal cases pertaining to MPs/MLAs, Amicus Curiae Vijay Hansaria said the report has been prepared after collating information received from 16 high courts.

According to the report, 51 former and sitting lawmakers – whose names have not been disclosed—faced Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate. It said 71 MLAs and MLCs faced cases arising out of offences under the PMLA.

The status report stated that 121 cases lodged by the CBI were pending against MPs and MLAs, including former and sitting members.

The report revealed that Maharashtra was at the top of the list of pending criminal cases against lawmakers with 482.

Hansaria said despite a series of directions by the Supreme Court and regular monitoring, a large number of criminal cases are pending against MPs and MLAs, many for more than five years.

The apex court – which was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay—had earlier asked all high courts to furnish details of criminal cases pending for over five years against MPs and MLAs, and the steps taken for their speedy disposal.

It had modified its August 10, 2021 order by which it had said judicial officers, who are holding trials of cases against law makers, should not be changed without the prior permission of the court.