99, including 60 women, detained in spa centre raids in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), May 25
As many as 99 people, including 60 women, were caught during raids conducted at various spa centres in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the police said on Thursday.
According to police, eight spa centres situated at Pacific Mall were raided and 60 women and 39 men were detained on Wednesday.
"The police had received a complaint about sex racket being run under the guise of spa centres, and on the basis of which the action was taken," DCP Vivek Kumar told ANI.
"Sixty women and 39 men have been detained, and we are further looking into the matter," DCP Kumar said.
He added that a case under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act 1950 is being registered against all the managers and owners of the respective spa centres.
More details are awaited.
