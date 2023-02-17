A first: Drone transports anti-TB drugs to remote Uttarakhand village

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday hailed the first successful experiment involving drone transport of life-saving anti-tuberculosis drugs from AIIMS-Rishikesh to a remote district hospital in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal in just 30 minutes as against two hours it would have taken by road.

The next such experiment will be held from AIIMS-New Delhi to AIIMS-Jhajjar campus, Mandaviya said. The drone made by TechEagle Innovations was used today to send a 2-kg consignment of anti-TB drugs at an aerial distance of 40 km.

“The drugs were transported by drone from the AIIMS-Rishikesh helipad to a district hospital in Tehri Garhwal. This opens the doors for potential life-saving transport of drugs in the future, especially in cases where time is of essence,” said Mandaviya.

The Indian Council of Medical Research had earlier permitted the use of drones to transport medicines. Mandaviya said the ultimate aim was to transport organs using drones and save lives. The government said the use of unmanned aerial vehicles for drug supply could transform disease control.

“Today is a historic day for us. We have managed to send TB medicines to Tehri. With drone delivery, samples of TB patients and drugs for them can be transported cost effectively in the shortest possible time,” said Meenu Singh, Executive Director at AIIMS-Rishikesh.

eSanjeevani consultations touch 10 cr

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the milestone of 10 crore teleconsultations reached through the government’s eSanjeevani facility, which was activated aggressively during the Covid pandemic.