A first in Raj HC, couple on judge's post

PTI

Jaipur, June 4

In a first for the Rajasthan High Court, a couple will be serving as its judges. Subha Mehta and Kuldeep Mathur were appointed judges to the HC by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on June 3.

Justice Shubha Mehta’s husband Justice Mahendra Goyal is already a judge in the HC. While Justice Mehta is from the judicial service, Justice Goyal was a lawyer. He was appointed in November 2019. In December 2020, Justice Murali Shankar Kuppuraju and his wife Justice Tamilselvi T Valayapalayamand were sworn in as judges of the Madras High Court on the same day. Before that, Justice Vivek Puri and Justice Archana Puri were sworn in as judges of the Punjab High Court on the same day in November 2019.